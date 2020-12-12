Evans obit

Della Ellen Cheek Evans, 86, of Marianna, FL, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her residence.

Della was born on October 3, 1934 in Lewisville, Ohio. She grew up in the Wellsburg, West Virginia area and married William W. Evans in 1952. The family moved to Pompano Beach Florida in 1963 where they raised their eight children. Della and her children moved to the Florida panhandle in the mid 1990’s after Bill’s death. She lived in Malone until recently when she moved to Marianna so her daughter could care for her.

Della devoted her life to raising her children and spoiling her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and other various crafts and hobbies. She loved being outdoors and spent her later years researching and documenting family history. She lived a good life, surrounded by those who loved her so much.

Della was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, William W. Evans I; sons, Robert W. Evans, Lester M. Evans, and Donald J. Evans; and one daughter, Dolly K. Evans Konicoff.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick C. Evans of Crawfordville, FL and William W. Evans II of Malone; and two daughters, Elizabeth R. Racaniello of Malone, FL and Bonnie J. Armstrong of Marianna.

A Celebration of Life for Della will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence, 2998 Old US Road, Marianna, Florida 32446.