Etheridge obit

Mr. Donald Lacy Etheridge, age 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 15, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was born June 15, 1957 in Sumter, South Carolina.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Lacy Asberry Etheridge and his mother-in-law, Pat Alford.

Donald grew up in an Air Force family, living in South Carolina, Texas, Germany, and California. Returning with his parents to their hometown of Bonifay, he was active in sports, playing football and baseball, and graduated from Holmes County High School in 1975. Donald attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama where he received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1980. Furthering his education at the University of West Florida, he completed a master’s degree in educational leadership in 1984. Donald began a 37-year career with Holmes District School Board in 1980 working in various positions as teacher, coach, and administrator. He finished this career in the position as Principal of Bonifay Middle School from 2007-2017. As an active member of Bonifay First United Methodist Church, he served as a delegate to the Alabama/West Florida Conference. Donald, being an advocate for organ donation, received a kidney and liver from 16 year-old Ben Johnson of Fleming Island, Florida in 2017.

Mr. Etheridge is survived by his wife, Lucy Etheridge of Bonifay, FL; two sons, John Etheridge of Tallahassee, FL and Bryce Etheridge of Bonifay, FL; his mother, Mary Etheridge of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Brenda Hammers of Wesley Chapel, FL and Richele Taylor and husband Bobby of Panama City Beach, FL: one brother, Robert Etheridge and wife Cindy of Crestview, FL; his father-in-law, John Alford of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Monday, January 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Martin and Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family request mask be worn at service.

Memorial donations may be given to Bonifay First United Methodist Church, PO Box 477, Bonifay, FL 32425 or Ben Johnson Memorial Scholarship, http://www.paypal.me/RememberingBigBen.