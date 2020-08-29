Enrollment open for 4-H

Enrollment is open for Washington County 4-H. Club offerings this year include both in-person and virtual 4-H clubs. Below is a list of clubs, the 4-H projects they cover, and how they will be meeting:

Chick Chain 4-H Club – poultry (virtual & in-person)

Livestock 4-H Club – beef, swine (virtual & in-person)

Blazing Hooves 4-H Club – horse (virtual & in-person)

Plant InvestiGators 4-H Club – gardening (in-person)

Sure Shots 4-H Club – shotgun (in-person)

Fire Ants 4-H Club – exploring 4-H (in-person)

Backyard Livestock 4-H Club – poultry, rabbit (virtual)

Sew Much Fun 4-H Club – sewing (virtual)

#HoneyBees 4-H Club – entomology (virtual)

WOLF 4-H Club – environmental science (virtual)

Baking Buddies 4-H Club – food & nutrition (virtual)

Culinary Artists 4-H Club – food & nutrition (virtual)

Lead with 4-H Club – leadership development (virtual)

TailGators 4-H Club – meat science (virtual)

Farm to Table 4-H Club – plant science (virtual)

Range Ready 4-H Club – shotgun (virtual)

Washington County 4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18 years old. Each club may have age restrictions or other limitations. To learn those, please visit our #WashCo4-H website describing each club – https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/washco4h/home. You’ll find a link to enroll in Washington County 4-H at the site. If you have any questions, contact Julie Pigott Dillard, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County, at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.