Enroll today in Chipola Workforce Programs

There is still time to enroll in many of Chipola’s Workforce Education programs. Several programs start new classes throughout the year, and others offer self-paced learning.

Programs include: Automotive Technology, Cosmetology, Building Construction Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology, Welding Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Law Enforcement, Correctional Officer and Firefighting.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “We offer excellent programs that help put people to work in as little as a few weeks. All programs have excellent placement rates in good-paying jobs.”

For information, visit www.chipolaworkforce.com or contact Gilmore at gilmored@chipola.edu or 850-718-2270.