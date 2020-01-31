Enfinger obit

Mrs. Era Fay Enfinger, age 66, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 30, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born July 17, 1953 in Bonifay, Florida.

Mrs. Enfinger was preceded in death by her husband, William Leo Enfinger, her father, Adous Adron Austin, her mother, Thelma Hall and two sisters, Elizabeth Parker and Sue Ann Duffild.

Mrs. Enfinger is survived by one son, Al Daniel Enfinger of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Dana Fay Enfinger of San Francisco, CA; three grandchildren, Joshua Enfinger and Madison of Dothan, AL, Jenna Enfinger of Panama City, FL and Harley Jean Enfinger of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Billy Austin of Charleston, SC and Bobby Austin of St. Helens, MI; two sisters, Kay Beasley of Bonifay, FL and Dorothy Martin of Bell, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.