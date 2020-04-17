Employment report for March

Below is a chart demonstrating the employment data for the CareerSource Chipola region for the month of March 2020. The information includes employment data for all five counties (Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington) served by CareerSource Chipola.

“We realize this report doesn’t reflect the reality of what is happening with employment in the region currently,” stated CareerSource Chipola Executive Director, Richard Williams. “We also realize we have a lot of employers in the region that are actually in need of additional employees at this time. If your business is hiring, we encourage you to contact our business services team by calling our Marianna office at 850-633-4419.”