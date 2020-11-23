Emmons obit

Mr. Michael Paul Emmons, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 22, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

He was born January 5, 1944 in Mount Holly, New Jersey to the late Samuel Howard Emmons and Geneva Elizabeth Sprauge Emmons.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Emmons was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rebecca ‘Becky’ Emmons, a step-daughter, Therese Harris, two siblings, Skippy and Richard.

Mr. Emmons is survived by nine siblings, Marion of FL, Albert of NJ, Bunky of NJ, Florence of NJ, Helen of NJ, Minnie of FL, Susan of GA, Donald of NJ and Betty of TX; one daughter, Anna Marie Emmons; two step-sons, Joseph Sanderson and Michael Sanderson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.