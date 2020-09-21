NAS Pensacola will open an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at noon on Monday, September 21, at the Corry Chapel. Afterwards, the EFAC will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist those impacted by Hurricane Sally. Representatives from Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, Red Cross, Legal, Housing, Balfour Beatty, Chapel, Fleet and Family Support Center, and others can assist with emergency case management needs to augment services provided by NFAAS case managers. For more information, please call the FFSC at 850-452-5990 or the Corry Chapel at 850-452-6376. Face coverings are required.