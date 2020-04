Please Be Advised:

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency has scheduled an Emergency Meeting.

This is a public meeting and will be hosted via conference call.

When: April 16, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Subject: Emergency Grant Approval

This meeting will be done via a conference call

DIAL IN NUMBER: 605-313-4134

ACCESS CODE: 860324

Public may call in BUT please keep your phone on mute until time for questions.