Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group to meet April 27

The Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group will hold a virtual meeting at 3 p.m., Tues., April 27, 2021. The committee will review new projects and funding, committee member applications, the adopted regional network map, and other related topics.

To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, members of the community wishing to participate can tune in via video live stream or telephone.

Join us Live on YouTube: www.ecrc.org/YouTube

OR

Join us via phone

United States: +1 (646) 749-3112

Access Code: 980-818-357

Learn more about the Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group or submit a comment to the group at www.ecrc.org/RegionalPed/BikeWorkingGroup.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access the meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free 800-226-8914 or TTY 711, at least 48 hours in advance.Para informacion en espanol, puede llamar a Ada Clark al 850-332-7976, ext. 278 o TTY 711. Si necesita acomodaciones especiales, por favor llame 48 horas de antemanos.

Participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on these conditions may file a complaint with the Title VI Coordinator, 850-332-7976, ext. 220.

The Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.