Emerald Coast Regional Council postpones upcoming transportation public meetings

The Emerald Coast Regional Council has postponed all upcoming transportation public meetings as a precaution for COVID-19. These meetings include all meetings of the Florida-Alabama, Okaloosa-Walton, and Bay County Transportation Planning Organizations (TPOs) and their committees.

The following meetings are postponed:

Florida-Alabama TPO Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Steering Committee on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in Pensacola City Hall

Okaloosa-Walton TPO LRTP Amendment Public Workshop #1 on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m. in Fort Walton Beach Library

Okaloosa-Walton TPO LRTP Amendment Public Workshop #2 on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. in Crestview Public Library

Bay County TPO LRTP Steering Committee on Thursday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. in Panama City Hall

All meetings will be rescheduled after May 1, 2020, details of rescheduled meetings will be sent out for public notice. For more information about any of the TPOs or meetings, please contact Public Involvement at PublicInvolvement@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976. The Emerald Coast Regional Council values community health and safety above all. Please be sure to follow reliable sources and take necessary precautions to stay healthy.