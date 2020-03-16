Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee – Planning Subcommittee to meet virtually

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee – Planning Subcommittee will hold a public meeting on Thurs., April 2, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually, please find the virtual meeting details below:

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/688536613

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 688-536-613

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/688536613

The Planning Subcommittee will review and make recommendation for the 2020 LEPC Plan Update, along with other general business of the subcommittee.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting Debbie Thayer, Program Coordinator, at debbie.thayer@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 225.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop/meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop/meeting by contacting: Brittany Ellers, Title VI Coordinator, at titlevi@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 220. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact: Debbie Thayer, Program Coordinator, at debbie.thayer@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 225

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the Emerald Cost Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.