Ellis obit

Lisa Delia Ellis, age 70, of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

Born Thursday, March 2, 1950 in Bonifay, she was the daughter of the late RV Ellis and the late Thelma Carnley Ellis.

Surviving is her husband, Edward Mixon of Bonifay, sons, Anthony Carmichael and Marty of Bonifay, and Lowell Carmichael of Bonifay, daughter, Samie Best of Chipley, brother, RJ Ellis of Bonifay, sisters, Barbara Ellis of Bonifay, and Pauline Hogan of Bonifay, five grandchildren, Cody Best, Chloe Best, Joshua McLendon, Kessler Carmichael, Robert Carmichael, two great grandchildren, Josephine Best, Shailene McLendon.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Burroughs officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.