Elkins obit

Mr. Robert Lewis Elkins, 69, of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Mr. Elkins was born on July 17, 1951 in Danville, Kentucky to Clayton and Cleo Cubbon Elkins. He was a truck driver by trade.

He is survived by two daughters, Britney and Melinda Elkins, Burnside, Kentucky; numerous other relatives, cousins and friends.

When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,

when sorrows like sea billows roll;

whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say,

It is well, it is well with my soul.

It is well with my soul.

The family will plan a memorial service to be held in Danville, Kentucky in the near future, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.