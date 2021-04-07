ELCNWF and Children’s Week Florida brings Celebration of the Hands to the State’s Capitol

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELCNWF) is excited to announce their participation in the Annual Celebration of the Hands event that took place at the Tallahassee Community College’s Center for Innovation in our State’s Capitol on Monday April 5th. Child care providers throughout Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties, have supplied “hand” artwork created by children ages birth through 5 years old to be included in the display from children across the state. The hundreds of hands are meant to highlight the importance of how actions from lawmakers can impact our young children.

“It is important to give a voice to our youngest learners”, said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “This artwork that they have created not only lets them be a part of the campaign, but it also serves as a strong reminder to our legislatures that these children and their future education rely on their decisions.”

Children’s Week will take place April 5th through 9th. The weeklong event focuses on celebrating children throughout Florida and continues to bring together advocates to deliver the message that every child should be healthy, ready to learn, and able to achieve their full potential.