Eight charged following drug investigation

HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for eight subjects.

Arrested were:

Thomas Charles Hershell, 64 – Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft of a school

Sean Dawson Reid, 21- Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft of a school

Wesley Adam Thompson, 37 – Sale of methamphetamine

Charles Brokschmidt, 34 – Sale of marijuana

Christopher Charles Castello, 52- Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Still at large are:

Anthony Taylor, 41 – Sale of methamphetamine

Caleb Devon Leverette, 24 – Sale of methamphetamine

Jerry Hiram Johnson, 50 – Sale of methamphetamine

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three wanted individuals is asked to contact HCO at 850-547-3681, option 1.