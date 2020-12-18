Eight charged following drug investigation

HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for eight subjects.
Arrested were:
Thomas Charles Hershell, 64 – Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft of a school
Sean Dawson Reid, 21- Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft of a school
Wesley Adam Thompson, 37 – Sale of methamphetamine
Charles Brokschmidt, 34 – Sale of marijuana
Christopher Charles Castello, 52- Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Still at large are:
Anthony Taylor, 41 – Sale of methamphetamine
Caleb Devon Leverette, 24 – Sale of methamphetamine
Jerry Hiram Johnson, 50 – Sale of methamphetamine
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three wanted individuals is asked to contact HCO at 850-547-3681, option 1.