Edwards obit

Kenneth Aaron Edwards, of Vernon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. He was 62 years old.

Kenneth was born on August 18, 1957 to Thomas & Pearlie (Bland) Edwards in Millers Ferry, Florida. He was of the Christian faith and always had a smile on his face and a kind word to anyone he encountered. Kenneth was employed with the State of FL DOT as a dump truck operator, later becoming self-employed, operating his own trucking business, K&C Trucking. Kenneth was married to Carol Jean Peterson.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife: Carol Jean Edwards of Vernon, Florida; three daughters: Kelle (David) Bennett of Birmingham, Alabama, Demetria Peterson, and Heidi Edwards, both of Vernon, Florida; son: Teron K. (Teiara) of Peterson of Vernon, Florida; 10 grandchildren; mother: Pearlie Edwards of Ebro, Florida; two brothers: Trevor Edwards of Ebro, Florida, and Tracy (Denise) Edwards of Apollo Beach, Florida; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Kenneth’s Life will be 11 AM CST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple FBC with Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O. Brown, pastor. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home, directing.

The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to services at the church.