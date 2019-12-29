Nandena (Nan) Lucille Edge, age 72 of Sneads, Florida, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Jackson County Hospital due to a sudden illness.

Ms. Edge resided in Jackson County for most of her life where she was employed with Tom Thumb Industries for many years until she retired. She was also a member of Millsprings Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nolan Alderman; mother, Lillian Alderman and husband, Thomas Edge.

She is survived by one sister, Judy Pruett and husband, Freddie and family; four sons, Tony Edge of Sneads, Michael Edge and wife, Kellye of Panama City Beach, Patrick Edge and wife, Joley of Sneads, and Eric Edge of Sneads; and one daughter, Gina Dorsey of Tampa. Ms. Edge also has nine grandchildren and their spouses, along with 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery, Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm until funeral time at Maddox Chapel.