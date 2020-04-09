ECLEPC to meet virtually

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 22, at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/368637789.

You can also dial in using your phone.

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

– One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,368637789#

Access Code: 368-637-789

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/368637789

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting Debbie Thayer, Program Coordinator, at debbie.thayer@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 225

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop/meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop/meeting by contacting: Brittany Ellers, Title VI Coordinator, at titlevi@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 220. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the Emerald Cost Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.