ECLEPC to meet Oct. 21

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a public meeting on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually, please find the virtual meeting details below: For participation information, contact LEPC staff at 850-332-7976, ext. 225 or LEPC@ecrc.org. View the agenda and learn more about the Emerald Coast LEPC using the link below:

www.ecrc.org/LEPCMeetings.

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Sub-Committees will also meet on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020 at the following times:

9:00 a.m. Planning Subcommittee

9:15 a.m. Nominations Subcommittee

9:30 a.m. Training Subcommittee

9:45 a.m. Education and Public Awareness

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop/meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop/meeting by contacting: Brittany Ellers, Title VI Coordinator, at titlevi@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976, ext. 220. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.