Dykes obit

Mr. Hayward Dykes, Sr., age 75, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 24, 2020 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

He was born June 24, 1944 in Vernon, Florida to the late Angus Dee Dykes and Gladys Virginia Goodson Dykes.

In addition to his parents, Hayward was preceded in death by one son, Henry Barcena, Jr. and three sisters, Frances Dykes, Marie Perkins and Vetta Denton.

Hayward is survived by his wife of 41 years, Verna May Dykes of Vernon, FL; one son, Hayward Dykes, Jr. and wife Arie of Freeport, FL; two daughters, Laurie Higginbotham & husband Dana of Panama City, FL and Hayley Dykes of Vernon, FL; three brothers, Horace ‘Buck’ Dykes, Howard ‘Buddy’ Dykes and Burford Dykes; three sisters, Margaret Graham, Hazel Corbin and Iris Warren; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held in the Weeks Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.