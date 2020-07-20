Durden obit

Terrell Austin Durden, age 19, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

He enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, as well as playing video games. Terrell also enjoyed spending late nights building campfires with close friends and family.

Terrell was preceded in death by his father, Terrell Edward Durden; grandfather, Gene Edward Durden; and paternal grandmother, Kate Semen.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Durden; sister, Zoey Durden; aunts: Gina Merritt and husband Joel, Nikki Durden, Linda Crayton and husband Roger, and Janet Rudell and husband Rusty; cousins: Kelyn Merritt, and Tiffany Chason and husband Blake; maternal grandmother, Betty Woodard; and extended family: Draven Dawson Perkins and Breanna Lanier; as well as numerous friends and family.

Private funeral services will be conducted with burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.