Dunn’s Veterans STEM Bill headed to President’s desk

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn’s (FL-02) legislation to help veterans build STEM careers passed the House of Representatives. S. 153, the “Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act,” instructs the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a veterans’ outreach plan to connect them with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) job and educational opportunities. The NSF is required to include data on veterans’ involvement in these fields in its annual “Indicators” report, and to amend its Noyce Teacher Scholarship program, fellowship program, and cyber grant programs to include outreach to veterans. The legislation also charges the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy with assessing how to increase veteran participation in STEM career fields.

Last year, H.R. 425, the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act passed the House and Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Dr. Dunn’s legislation passed the House last Congress, but was not passed by the Senate.

This legislation has already passed the Senate and President Trump is expected to sign it into law in the near future.

“Our service members should have every opportunity to succeed when they transition to civilian life,” said Dr. Dunn. “This important legislation ensures our government goes above and beyond to bring STEM career opportunities to our veterans. By increasing education and having veterans fill these 21st century jobs, we help keep our promise to those who serve and also maintain America’s competitive edge as a global technology leader.”

“This important bipartisan bill to ensure our nation’s veterans have the skills and opportunities to succeed in STEM careers is now on its way to the president’s desk,” Senator Marco Rubio said. “The 21st-century workforce will be dominated by STEM roles, and our nation’s veterans are uniquely qualified to fill these jobs. I thank my colleagues in the Senate and House for getting this bipartisan bill across the finish line.”

Dr. Dunn spoke on the House floor in support of his legislation this evening:

I rise in strong support of S.153 “Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act,” which is about helping to expand veterans’ job and education opportunities in the sciences. I was proud to be the sponsor of the House version of this bill.

The bill directs the National Science Foundation to develop a veterans’ outreach plan and publish data on veterans’ participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields in its annual “Indicators” report. The bill also updates the NSF Noyce Teacher Scholarship program, fellowship programs, and cyber grant programs to include outreach to veterans.

I thank Senators Rubio and Klobuchar for their bipartisan, bicameral support and Congressman Lamb, a member of the Science Committee and a Marine Corps veteran, for his work on this legislation. And I salute my fellow veterans in Congress who joined me in introducing this bill.

This is an excellent opportunity for all of us to come together and support a meritorious piece of legislation. The nearly identical House version passed this body by voice nearly 1 year ago. I urge all my colleagues to support the bill and send it to the President’s desk.