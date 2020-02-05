Dunn: Today’s Vote Exonerates President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump on the two Articles of Impeachment:

“Today’s vote exonerates President Trump and sends a clear message to House Democrats that they’ve wasted Congress’ time and the time of the American people who are fed up with this never-ending partisan witch-hunt. While the impeachment charade is finally over, I know that the Trump-hating liberals in Washington won’t stop trying to steal the election they lost in 2016. I came to Washington to work for my nation and leave it a better place for my grandchildren. Democrats have had a different agenda and I believe voters across the country will remember that when they head to the ballot box in November.”