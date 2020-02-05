Dunn Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“Tonight [Tuesday], President Trump painted a picture of hope and prosperity as he laid out his vision for the future of our great country. Over the last three years our country has experienced unprecedented economic growth and strengthened our once depleted military. American workers are thriving because of the policies put into place by the president.

“Despite Democrats’ efforts to block President Trump at all turns, American optimism is at an all-time high. It’s clear that under his leadership the “Great American Comeback” is in full swing.

“Americans across the country in every income group are seeing the highest wages and salaries in decades and more than 7.3 million jobs were created in the last three years. I am committed to working with President Trump and his administration to keep this momentum going.”