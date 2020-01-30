Dunn: House Action Threatens National Security

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the House of Representatives passed legislation prohibiting funds from being used in response to Iranian aggression and removed our troops’ legal authority to engage our enemies in Iraq. Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) was strongly opposed and released the following statement in response:

“This weekend, the United States Embassy in Iraq was attacked by mortar fire from Iranian backed militias, and today House Democrats voted to remove President Trump’s ability to respond to such attacks. House Democrats are being complete hypocrites. While professing their concerns over national security, they want to strip our President’s and military’s ability to protect our nation and embassies against terrorists who are intent on killing Americans at every opportunity. There’s a reason the Constitution grants this authority to the President and not Congress. With today’s action, Democrats have proven the wisdom of that decision. Today’s vote marks a new low for House Democrats regarding the safety of our service members and diplomats overseas. All Americans are less safe.”