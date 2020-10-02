Dunn fights for small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement after signing a discharge petition to bring Representative Steve Chabot’s bill to the floor that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and help small businesses.

“For months Nancy Pelosi has held up aid for our small businesses. This aid is a critical lifeline for our community businesses and should be above the political fray but that’s not how she operates. This week, my Republican colleagues and I said enough and that it’s time to bring this bill to the House floor for a vote. Small businesses are the backbone of this great nation and we must prioritize them in order to successfully renew, rebuild, and restore this country.”

H.R. 8265 would allow certain businesses to apply for a second round of PPP funding and would extend the program through the end of 2020. Additionally, the bill would significantly streamline the loan forgiveness process by automatically forgiving loans less than $150,000.