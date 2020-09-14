Dunn congratulates Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-2) issued the following statement after Florida State University announced that it has retained its place in the Top 20 among national public universities by U.S. News & World Report.

“Today’s announcement reflects something that we in North Florida have known for some time – that Florida State University is among our nation’s finest institutions of higher learning. FSU continues to play an integral role in developing young professionals throughout this region and internationally and this accolade is further proof. I commend President John Thrasher and the dedicated faculty and staff whose hard work made this accomplishment possible. I believe I speak on behalf of everyone in Florida’s Second Congressional District when I say that we are proud of you. Congratulations and GO NOLES!”