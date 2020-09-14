Dunn congratulates FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-2) issued the following statement after Florida A&M University announced that it has been selected as the #1 public Historically Black College & University by the U.S. News & World Report.

“Florida A&M University has done it again. For the second year in a row, FAMU earned the #1 top Historically Black College & University title. This is a well-deserved accolade. President Larry Robinson, the Board of Trustees, and FAMU’s dedicated faculty and staff have worked very hard to create an environment that bolsters students and ensures bright futures for young Floridians. You make me and the rest of the state of Florida very proud. Go Rattlers!”