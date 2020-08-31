Duffell obit

David Daniel Duffell, age 68, of Chipley died August 29, 2020 after battling a year of medical and health issues.

David was born on June 1, 1952 to Cecil D. and Onie B. Flowers Duffell in Pike County, AL. He was raised in Alabama and Florida with most of his life spent in Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Susan Marie Duffell, parents, his siblings, Thomas Duffell and Helen Marie Richardson. He is also preceded by his faithful and loving dog, June Bug.

David is survived by his wife Kathy of 49 years, two sons, Kevin Duffell (Jessica) of Florala, AL, Mark Duffell of Chipley, FL, two grandchildren, Drew and J.T. David is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Patty Duffell of Graceville, FL, Dianne Oliver of Midland City, AL, Janet Hathaway of Columbus, GA, two aunts, Frances Bush of Bonifay, FL, Betty Turner of Graceville, FL, and numerous cousins and friends.

David was a hard-working person who enjoyed outdoors including fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working in a garden which produced enough food each summer to feed families and friends. He enjoyed working mules and would rather plow a mule and plant a garden than use a tractor. He also enjoyed cooking and was well known for his pound cakes, coconut cakes, and banana pudding. David loved his family and enjoyed time spent with everyone.

David worked on dairy farms locally for many years. He also worked in road construction where he learned how to finish concrete. He always had a job, even after retirement he had many concrete jobs, and also had a lawn service for many years.

A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Mike Orr will officiate. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

