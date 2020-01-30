DuBoise obit

Mr. John Charleston DuBoise, Sr., 94 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Wednesday, September 9, 1925 in Athens, Alabama, he was the son of the late Porter Alec DuBoise and the late Myrtle Tucker DuBoise.

John married Beatrice Thompson on March 16th, 1955, and they raised three children. Originally from Double Springs, AL John started working young and had a varied job history. He started as a farmhand, then as a foreman on a dairy farm and eventually owned and operated full service gas stations. Later in life he loved team roping and was a member of the USTRC. He was known by many as Pops and around the community as the man with the pony rides. John was also a member at Shady Grove Baptist Church and loved going to church and “sings”.

Mr. DuBoise was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Brown and a grandson, Stanley Hickey.

Surviving is his wife, Beatrice Thompson DuBoise of Bonifay, FL, son, John DuBoise, Jr. and wife Lynn of Grand Ridge, FL, daughter, Diane Pickwick of Bonifay, FL; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Ryan Pickwick officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church,, Bonifay, Florida.