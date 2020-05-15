Drury obit

Martha Sue Drury, 86 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Born Monday, March 5, 1934 in Webster, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Tollie Brooks and the late Iva Dean Boswell Brooks.

Surviving are son, Larry Jones of Overland Park, KS, daughter, Jodie Jones of Dothan, AL; 6 grandchildren, Lori Jones of Rocky Mount, NC, Christopher Vickers of Karnes City, TX, Stephanie Herndon of Sunset Beach, NC, Keith Jones of Rocky Mount, NC, Mackinze Jones of Wilmington, NC, Chloe Jones of Rocky Mount, NC; 3 great grandchildren, Dawson Jones of Rocky Mount, NC, Justine Jones of Rocky Mount, NC, Sidney Herndon of Sunset Beach, NC.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.