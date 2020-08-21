Drummond obit

Betty Ann Drummond, age 81, passed from this life Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Washington County Health and Rehab Center.

She was born in Cottondale on April 15, 1939 to John H. and Vicie Lee Drummond.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and 14 siblings.

She is survived by her brother, Freddie P. Drummond and wife Helen, her nephew, Joe Drummond and wife Carolyn, her nephew, Michael Drummond, great nieces, Chloe and Lilly Drummond, and many other nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Lovewood Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Adkins officiating.

