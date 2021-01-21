Drug arrests in Jackson County

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division concluded a short-term investigation into the trafficking of Crystal Methamphetamine into the Jackson County Community from other areas of Florida and Georgia.

The investigation was initiated as a result of a vigilant Auxiliary Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s observations while volunteering his time to provide public service to the citizens of Jackson County. The Reserve Deputy was able to assist Investigators in establishing significant probable cause to pursue the investigation.

The Narcotics Division was able to identify a distributor who was delivering quantities of Crystal Methamphetamine to the area from central Florida. The investigation revealed that the Methamphetamine was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

The Narcotics Division enlisted the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration Panama City Resident Office Task Force. Ultimately, Investigators/Agents were able to intercept a total of approximately 4.6 LBS of Crystal Methamphetamine that was intended to be supplied to the Jackson County Community. Additional assets were deployed to multiple locations in the Atlanta area which also led to the seizure of quantities of MDMA (ecstacy), cocaine, cutting agents, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, multiple firearms, an assortment of ammunition (to include body armor piercing ammunition) and quantities of US currency. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is estimated to be $60,000. Three subjects were taken into custody as a result of the investigation and evidence will be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to express his sincere gratitude to the Auxiliary Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Program and its dedicated members, who volunteer their free-time away from their full-time jobs, for their commitment to providing public safety for the citizens of Jackson County, as well as, the Investigators of the Narcotics Division and Agents of the DEA Task Force for their resounding and relentless efforts in the pursuit of those who choose to distribute illicit narcotics in our communities.

The DEA Panama City Resident Office Task Force is comprised of Task Force Officers (TFOs) from the following agencies: The Panama City Beach Police Department, The Panama City Police Department, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Chipley Police Department, The Springfield Police Department, and The Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Sheriff Edenfield and his staff are committed to the fight against drugs that plague our community, and would like to encourage anyone with any information about those who traffic in, manufacture, abuse, use, sell, and/or deliver any illegal narcotics or any information as to the whereabouts of any known fugitives to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofjacksoncountyfl.com.

Arrested:

Knowledge Puryear

31 YOA Male

East Point, GA

Hold for the Federal Government

Arlana Johnson

33 YOA Female

Riverdale, GA

Hold for the Federal Government

Paul Kendricks

31 YOA Male

Jacksonville, FL

Hold for the Federal Government