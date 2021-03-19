The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announces the findings of drowning investigation.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have concluded all interviews with all that were present at the time of this tragic incident in our community. This includes working closely with the medical examiner’s office. There is no evidence of any criminal act surrounding the drowning of 15-year-old, Kuryis Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

We would like to take the time along with our community to mourn in the passing of such a young man.