Dothan man charged with meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A Dothan, Alabama, man is charged with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop Wednesday, September 23, on Highway 79, just north of Highway 160, making contact with the driver, 33-year-old Colby Steve Knight.

Knight advised the deputy he did not possess a valid license, and a check through dispatch revealed the tag attached to the motorcycle he was driving was not assigned to the vehicle.

K-9 Lasso performed a free-air sniff, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics in a backpack in Knight’s possession. A search of the backpack was conducted, during which deputies located a container which held a smoking pipe, as well as a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Knight was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.