Allen Kyle Doss, 67, of Sneads, Florida, passed away quietly in his sleep on November 16, 2020 from complications of lung cancer.

Kyle was the son of the late Charles Leland Doss and Eloise Williams Doss of Fort Myers, Florida. He was a long-haul truck driver for many years and had friends all over the country. He was a kind protector of his family and loved music; sharing that passion with anyone that would listen.

He is survived by his sister, Lynda Doss of Sneads; brother, Charles Doss Jr. of Fort Myers; son, Allen Kyle Doss, Jr; nieces, Charlene Blum and Amber Ballentine; nephew, Charles Doss III all of Fort Myers, Florida; and friend, Pam Horowitz of Cape Coral, Florida.

A memorial service will be private and limited to close friends and family.