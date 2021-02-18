Dorado obit

Manuel A. Dorado, age 88 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Manuel was born on July 11, 1932 in Salinas, California to Mariano Dorado and Theresa Averson Dorado. Manuel relocated to the panhandle from Colorado in the early 2000’s. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed spending his spare time fishing and feeding the birds. He was affectionately known as the “Candy Man” by the residents of the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he would garner smiles by passing out dum-dum’s. Manuel was a man of Christian faith and attended God’s Vineyard Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mariano and Theresa Averson Dorado; siblings: Mary Ellen, Rudy, Virginia, Olimpia, Robert, Jay, Rossie, and Daloris.

Manuel is survived by his children: David Dorado (Jennifer), Manuel Dorado, Richard Balderas, Rosemary Duran (David), Linda Ann Corwin (Jeff), Robin Dorado, Jackie Dorado, Tracy Dorado, Gale Ann Dorado; siblings: Armida Ojeda, Yollanda Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Vision Church at Christian International with Pastor Tom Hamon and Pastor Jane Hamon officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Vision Church at Christian International is located at 5200 Highway 98 East, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.