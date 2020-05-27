Donofrio sentenced for firearm possession

Daniel J. Donofrio, 44 of Chipley, was sentenced today in federal court to serve 27 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months supervised release, for the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The sentence follows an investigation conducted by the Washington County Drug Task Force, FDLE and ATF.

The investigation that led to the charge began in 2019, where a search warrant was later executed in August 2019 at the address of 805 Main Street, Chipley, Florida, a tattoo shop belonging to Donofrio.

During the execution of the search warrant law enforcement found Donofrio, who has an extensive felony criminal history, to be in possession of a firearm.

Donofrio was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, and later turned over to federal authorities.