Recently the library at Kate M. Smith Elementary School was the lucky recipient of a rather large donation of new books.

“The Panhandle Area Educational Consortium ( PAEC) brought us boxes and boxes of beautiful books, with interest levels ranging from Pre-K board books through 5th grade graphic novels and nonfiction selections,” said Karen Mashburn, KMS librarian. “We are so pleased and thankful for this gift, and look forward to our students enjoying these books for years to come.”