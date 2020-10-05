Domestic violence affects thousands of Floridians each day, impacting both men and women. Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be observed throughout the month of October in an effort to highlight the resources available to survivors of domestic violence.

Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for us all, but survivors of domestic violence are at an increased risk due to social distancing and quarantine measures. The safety of our residents is top priority, and the Washington County Clerk of Court wants to remind our community of the resources available to them.

Know and recognize the important steps you can take and resources available if you are experiencing domestic violence:

If you are in immediate danger, always call 9-1-1 for assistance from law enforcement.

Contact the Washington County Clerk of Court to learn how to file for an injunction.

Call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 or TDD (800) 621-4202. Advocates are available 24 hours a day in English, Spanish and Creole telephonically.

Visit the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (www.fcadv.org) for support, advocacy and assistance finding shelter.

Information about local service providers may be found on the DCF webpage: Florida Certified Domestic Violence Centers. Information regarding domestic violence and the programs available in Florida are also available on the DCF website: https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/domestic-violence/

Washington County Sheriff’s Depart (850) 638-6111 – Victim’s Advocate services

The Washington County Clerk of Court’s office is proud of the role it plays in protecting survivors of domestic violence. All abuse survivors are encouraged to take action by reaching out for help today.