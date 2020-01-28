District Band Solo and Ensemble Festival to be held at BCF

On Friday, February 12, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host the Florida Bandmasters Association (FBA) District Solo & Ensemble Festival. This festival will feature between 300-400 students from grades 6-12 representing six surrounding counties from District 2. Approximately 12-15 schools will be present and participate in this year’s festival.

During the festival, students will play their solo or ensemble pieces for one of the FBA certified adjudicators on-site for an evaluation of their performance. Students select their music from a state adopted list that is arranged according to the students grade level and the difficulty of the composition. The performances will be scheduled every 10 minutes with the adjudicators providing a written and oral evaluation, as well as, an over all rating. The rating scale for student performances ranges from 1 to 5, with 1 being a superior rating and 5 being a poor rating.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity for students in the area to come to our campus and see what we’re all about. We’re also very happy to support the local band programs, with many of our BCF graduates in leadership positions,” stated BCF Music Professor Ron Branning. BCF has an associate degree in music, as well as a bachelor’s degree in music, bachelor of music in worship leadership, and bachelor of music in education (choral and instrumental).

For more information about the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.