Three young women from Washington County are preparing to compete at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida program on February 28 in Fort Walton Beach: Hannah Patton, DYW of Washington County; Kiersten Gilmore, DYW of Vernon; and Ashtin Williams, DYW of Chipley. They will represent our area and compete in multiple categories for the opportunity to win $10,000 in scholarships and the opportunity to represent Florida at the national level.