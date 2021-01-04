Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” coming soon to Bonifay

Bonifay K-8 Theatre and Show Choir is proud to announce their upcoming spring musical, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film.

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award® winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

Performances of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. will be open to the public at Bonifay K-8 School March 16th, 18th, and 19th at 6 PM nightly. Admission is $5 at the door with children four and under free.

Bonifay K-8’s production of THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. will feature the talents of the Bonifay Treblemakers. The cast includes: Shelby Gardner as Ariel, Bryson Cook as Prince Eric, Bradlee Johnson as Sebastian, Raina Jackson as Flounder, Koen Forehand as King Triton, Savannah Goodman as Ursula, Tegan and Tatum Cook as Flotsam and Jetsam, Madalyn Crutchfield as Scuttle and Brady Anderson as Grimsby. Featured roles include: Kinsley Parker as the Pilot, Keylin Parker as the Seahorse, Randi Boyd as Chef Louis, and Raelyn Short as Carolotta. Sophia Pollard, Lyndsey Pilcher, Jamie Jordan, Brooke Sapp, Kennedy Pate, and Morgan Peoples will portray the Mersisters. The ensemble includes Alayna Whitaker, Rileigh White, Kara Sugars, Emma Fowler, Harper White, Emma Ard, Eden Wink, and Georgia Fisanick.

DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP (DTG) operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world’s most successful commercial theatre enterprises. Through Disney Theatrical Productions, Disney on Ice and Disney Live!, DTG brings live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 19 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway musicals around the world, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida, TARZAN®, Mary Poppins, a co-production by Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and The Little Mermaid. Other successful stage musical ventures have included King David in concert, the national tour of On The Record, several touring versions of Disney’s High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, a critically-hailed Off-Broadway production of Peter and the Starcatcher at New York Theatre Workshop and, most recently, premiere stage adaptations of the films Aladdin at 5th Avenue Theatre and Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Disney Theatrical Group also delivers live shows globally through its license to Feld Entertainment, producer of Disney on Ice and Disney Live! For over 30 years, Disney on Ice and Disney Live! have brought beloved Disney stories and characters annually to over 12 million guests in nearly 50 countries worldwide through productions such as Toy Story 3, Dare to Dream, Treasure Trove, Mickey’s Rockin’ Road Show and Phineas and Ferb: The Best LIVE Tour Ever! In addition, DTG licenses musical titles for local, school and community theatre productions through Music Theatre International.

Music Theatre International (MTI) www.mtishows.com, is one of the world’s leading dramatic licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 60,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

For more information about Bonifay K-8’s production of THE LITTLE MERMAID JR., please contact the school at (850) 547-3631, visit bk8.hdsb.org or view the BK8 Theatre and Show Choir Facebook page for updates.