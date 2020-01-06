Dilmore obit

Buddy Ferrell Dilmore, 73, of Cottondale, passed away on January 5th, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

Buddy was born on August 8th, 1946 in Cottondale, Florida to Wesley Dilmore and Hazel Bush. Buddy had been a lifelong resident of Cottondale. He worked as a farmer, served in the United States Army, and was a member of Rock Hill Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Hazel Dilmore; brother, Forrest “Red” Dilmore; sisters, Carolyn Dilmore, Jean Wright, and Betty Lou Pollak.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Dilmore of Cottondale; step-daughter, Gina Blackman and husband Ricky of Cottondale; brothers: Darrell Dilmore and wife Margie of Apopka, FL, Harold “Tiny” Dilmore of Cottondale, Dewayne Dilmore and wife Diane of Cottondale; sisters, Lynn Dilmore of St. Cloud, FL, Cathy Dahl and husband Bill of St. Cloud, FL, Hazel Ackermann and husband Fritz of Willmington, NC; two grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Josh Blackman(Veronica Peacock); two great grandchildren, Kirra Jones, Damon Jones; sister-in-law Linda Dilmore of Cottondale; special friends Kenny Brock and wife Cindy of Cottondale.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, FL, with Brother Gary Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Sapp Holiness Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Rock Hill Church.