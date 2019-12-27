Dickens obit

Jimmie D. Dickens, 76, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home in Bascom, Florida after a five year battle with cancer.

Jimmie was born October 8, 1943 in Jackson County to the late Joel T. and Nancy V. Dickens in Bascom, FL.

He was an active member of Bascom United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees and in various capacities. He loved his church and was instrumental in planning and executing many projects and remodels. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from the State of Florida. After retirement, he continued to manage his small business and began teaching his grandchildren the ways of hobby farming while sharing his love of all things John Deere.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donnie Dickens; brothers, Wayne Dickens and Roger Dickens. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Boone Dickens; son, Kenny Dickens of Bascom, Florida; daughter, Gina Baxter (Keith) of Green Lake, Wisconsin; grandchildren Gannon Baxter, Lindsey Baxter-Kepner (Jonathon), Matthew Dickens, Brannon Baxter, and James Dickens; sisters, Jeanette Sowell, Joann Johnson, Janas Jolley, Minnie Reeves, and Nina Basford and brother, David Dickens.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bascom United Methodist Church with Mr. Wendall Beall officiating. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Bascom Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 till service time at Bascom United Methodist Church.