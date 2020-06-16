Dever obit

Mr. William Eugene Dever, Jr., age 45, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 26, 1974 in Danville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene ‘Gene’ Dever.

Mr. Dever is survived by his wife of 19 years, Veronica Dever of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Chloie Loeppe of Bonifay, FL; one son, Jarrett Dever of Slocomb, AL; his mother, Sharon Meadows of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Tanis Meadows of Bonifay, FL; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.