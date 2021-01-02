Deuel obit

Mary Katherine Ramey Deuel, 98, passed away December 31, 2020.

She was born in 1922 in Akron, Alabama, where she spent her childhood. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Business Education.

She loved playing her piano, she started playing at age 3. She also loved to read her books everyday and she also enjoyed collecting angels for her Christmas tree.

She was a member of Malone United Methodist Church for 69 years where she played the piano for church services and was the church treasurer for 48 years.

Her teaching career started in Alabama, then after her and her husband, Homer married in 1947, they moved to Malone, FL in 1951 to start their teaching career together at Malone High School where she retired in 1983. After Katherine and Homer Deuel retired from teaching, they enjoyed traveling to the mountains with family and friends, and attending football games at the University of Alabama.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Deuel, of Malone; her brother and sister in law, Charley and Janice Deuel of Mobile, AL and many loving nieces and nephews.

A very special thanks to her sitters, Linda Webb, Iretha Ford and Danielle Messener; and a very special group of people at Encompass Home Health in Blountstown, Florida.

Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 10 AM in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Ed Ham officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Malone United Methodist Church, 5156 8th Ave, Malone, FL 32445, Malone High School, 5361 9th St., Malone, FL 32445 or Encompass Home Health, 20452 W Central Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424.