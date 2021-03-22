Derrenbacher arrested on drug charges

Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red, four-door sedan on Highway 77 for driving without headlights on March 21.

The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Joshua D. Derrenbacher.

During the course of the traffic stop, Chipley PD K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle conducted by officers revealed the presence of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine.

The driver, Derrenbacher, was placed under arrested for narcotics related charges and transported to the Washington County Jail.

The Chipley Police Department encourages anyone to contact the Chipley Police Department @ 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers @ 850-638-8477, if you are aware of criminal activity.

Charges:

Possessing a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Methamphetamine)

Possession and/or use of Narcotics Equipment