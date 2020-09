Meet Shawn, an 8-year-old from Middleton, MA, whose Mom recently told Deputy Jeremy Abbott that he wants to be a K-9 Officer when he grows up.

Shawn’s mom sent Holmes County Sheriff’s Office this photo showing how excited he was to receive a K-9 patch and coin for his birthday, as well as a card from Deputy Abbott and his partner, K-9 Highway.

Happy Birthday, Shawn!